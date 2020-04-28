Birmingham salon owner says new Safer at Home order not fair to smaller businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham salon is panicked and shocked after Governor Ivey's Safer at Home order Tuesday morning.
They were expecting her to announce salons could re-open, only to be told their doors must remain closed.
Kimberly Wilson and her husband have owned Tangles and Toes Kids Salon for about 15 months now.
They said since their doors have been closed for about a month now, they’ve gotten so many calls from desperate parents asking if they can talk them through cutting their kids hair over the phone or on FaceTime.
Wilson said their landlord has reached out to them twice about rent, which they can’t pay. They’ve applied for loans and say they haven’t seen a penny.
Wilson said they’ve even had to let one of their four employees go.
She said in the days leading up to this announcement, they had already planned to change the way they operate: only allowing one family in at a time and by appointment only, and each stylist would wear gloves, masks, and be six feet apart.
Wilson said she’s written three letters to the governor and has not heard back, and she feels the decision Tuesday is not fair to the smaller businesses.
“I think that they’re looking at what’s best for them, what’s going to put more money back in their pocket,” said Wilson. "And I get that, but the American economy was built and based on the backs of small, working class people who just started up their own business. It wasn’t started by all these big box chains-- the Lowe’s, and the Walmarts, and the Home Depots of the world. I’m not knocking them at all, we appreciate and support them and we go there. We are just asking for the same rights.”
We spoke with Governor Ivey after her new order Tuesday.
She told us they are meeting with the cosmetology board this week to try and develop the best hair and nail salon practices to enable them to hopefully reopen soon.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.