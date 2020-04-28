Birmingham salon owner says new Safer at Home order not fair to smaller businesses

“I think that they’re looking at what’s best for them, what’s going to put more money back in their pocket,” said Wilson. "And I get that, but the American economy was built and based on the backs of small, working class people who just started up their own business. It wasn’t started by all these big box chains-- the Lowe’s, and the Walmarts, and the Home Depots of the world. I’m not knocking them at all, we appreciate and support them and we go there. We are just asking for the same rights.”