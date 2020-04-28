Birmingham restaurants are preparing to reopen slowly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham business owners are slowly preparing to reopen this week as Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to give an update on businesses reopening Tuesday.
For many, the first step involves bringing back furloughed employees and then getting the restaurant ready for crowds.
Deep cleaning started Monday at The Fish Market on Birmingham’s south side in preparation for full reopening.
Owner George Sarris says his restaurant can seat 375, but he may only let in 50 when they reopen. He plans to check temperatures and may limit how long people can stay.
“Taking chairs out of here, we’re going to prepare to open,” Sarris said. “One way in and one way out.“
Sarris says he’s researched how other states and countries are handling reopening as he waits for a detailed plan from Gov. Ivey. However, he’s already made it clear that his reopening might be even stricter that restrictions the governor sets.
“I’ll be honest with you, if they tell me to open tomorrow I may still open next week,” said Sarris, “I want to reopen, but I want to open safely. I’d rather serve food outside the door all year long if I have to.”
Other restaurant owners agreed they’re prepping to fully reopen but will only do it when they feel confident about safely serving inside.
“I want to sit back and learn and see the best way I can protect my staff and my customers,” said Wayne Salem, who owns Salem Diner.
Salem knows restaurants will have to limit capacity. He’s trying to figure out how that will work for small spaces.
“I’m going to have to arrange it as best I can,” said Salem.
