Avondale restaurant cautious of re-opening, even when it’s allowed

AVONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurants are still limited to take-out, curbside, or delivery under Governor Ivey’s new Safer-at-Home order.
We’re on your side speaking with one restaurant who says even if they could reopen, they just don’t feel it’s safe or the right thing to do right now. We spoke with Megan Miller, one of the managers of Fancy’s on Fifth in Avondale.
They’re not usually a to-go type of restaurant, but Miller said they’ve switched up how they do things to survive during the pandemic.
Miller said while they want to reopen, they don’t want to jeopardize the safety and health of their customers and staff.
She said other restaurant owners she’s spoken with around Avondale have a small staff, and have a lot at stake, and feel it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Miller thinks it really comes down to risk versus reward.
“There are so many people who are asymptomatic right now, but they do have it. And so that is a concern,” Miller said. “We really don’t want anybody to get sick because that’s going to be the nail in the coffin to this. And then we could be closed for so much longer. We think it’s our social responsibility to wait and see what happens and take it from there.”
Miller said Fancy’s may even delay opening back up even when it’s allowed, if they don’t feel it’s safe.
She said they’ll be watching Atlanta and Tennessee closely to see what happens, in order to learn from their experiences.
