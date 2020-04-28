Arrest made in shooting of 1-year-old in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 1-year-old injured.
A 1-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting took place at 1134 4th Place N. The child’s mother then went to an apartment complex on 12th Ct N to call for help.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, but police report the little girl’s injuries were not life threatening.
Detectives found at least 64 bullet casings at the scene.
After following leads in the case, Birmingham Police arrested 20-year-old Larry Jackson, Jr. Investigators have turned the case over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
The suspect has been charged with Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. The suspect’s bail was set at $60,000 for Attempted Murder and $30,000 for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.
