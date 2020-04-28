Alabama’s largest city reacts to Gov. Ivey’s ‘safer-at-home’ order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are discussing the impact of Governor Ivey’s “Safer-at-home” order on the state’s largest city. Mayor Randall Woodfin says some people will be happy and some more than likely upset about the order.
With Birmingham being the largest city in the state, Woodfin says his focus is keeping residents as healthy as possible. Birmingham is densely populated.
Woodfin says it’s the fourth blackest city in America. Almost one-fifth of residents are over the age of 60 with many of them having pre-existing conditions.
We know the coronavirus disproportionately impacts the African American community. Mayor Woodfin says he and the council will do what’s necessary to slow the spread of the virus here.
“When you take all those things into account, the things we have to do here in the city of Birmingham may look different than other parts of the state. Therefore it’s not necessarily are you for or against what the governor did? My position is more so of what are we doing, the mayor and council, to protect the residents of the city of Birmingham?” Woodfin said.
The city is requiring face coverings effective May 1. You must wear a mask or bandanna in public places like stores and businesses and at work, any place where there’s public interaction with others. Woodfin hopes this will help slow the spread of COVI-19.
