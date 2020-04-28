Alabama Safer at Home, reopening phase starts Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey issues a Safer at Home order with some businesses and beaches reopening April 30.
The new order will require social distancing as some people return to the workplace.
On April 30 at 5:00 p.m. Safer at Home will go into effect. People are urged to wear face coverings in public and practice hand washing and social distancing. All non-work gatherings of ten people or more are prohibited.
All retail businesses will be allowed to reopen with 50% occupancy rate, and without letting people congregate in one spot.
Beaches will open with guidelines.
Elective medical procedures may resume if doctors follow CDC guidelines.
Employers are asked to disinfect regularly to protect employees and customers.
Here is the full Stay at Home Order:
Ivey said the state continues to have a leveling off of COVID-19 patients and that is a good thing. Governor Ivey said, we must continue to be vigilant, she reminded us that this is not over.
Ivey said reopening Alabama’s economy is not as easy as flipping a switch.
Ivey said she sought counsel from the Small Business Commission, Alabama’s congressional delegation in Washington, and the State Coronavirus Task Force.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.