Alabama banks unable to submit small business loans to SBA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency loans through the federal government’s Small Business Administration are supposed to be pumping money into businesses desperate to keep payroll and bills paid, but an unclear issue has developed that’s keeping them from accessing the critical funding.
Few banks, if any, in Alabama or across the country were able to upload Paycheck Protection Program loans on Monday.
The SBA’s E-Tran System is struggling to accept the program’s loan transmittals after it spent the weekend updating its systems to be prepared for them to start at the beginning of the week.
The Alabama Bankers Association, which represents 126 banks in the state with combined deposits of more than $100 billion, expressed its frustration with the delays.
“The SBA assured our nation that its system would be prepared for loan transmittals to begin this morning, and it was not," said ABA President and CEO Scott Latham. “Despite the agency’s efforts to be ready, it has failed.”
Until the problems are fixed, ABA said Alabama banks will be unable to help small businesses the much needed additional funding that Congress approved for the CARES Act last week.
“Bankers worked throughout the weekend in anticipation of E-Tran being ready to accept new PPP applications,” Latham said, "and will continue to stand ready so that much needed funding can be provided to small businesses across Alabama.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.