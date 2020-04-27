Ways to protect your skin while wearing a face covering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County health officer recommended wearing a face covering when you’re in public interacting with other people during the pandemic.
But wearing those coverings or masks can irritate your skin.
Dr. Greg Bourgeios with Dermatologists of Birmingham, an affiliate of Shelby Baptist Medical Center answered our questions about possible irritations and how to protect yourself.
- How can the masks irritate your skin?
Masks can cause irritation due to their rough texture against the skin, friction over the areas of skin that cover the bony prominences of the face and even occlusion of the mask over the skin pores.
- Why would you get a pimple or a rash?
Wearing a mask can have an adverse effect on the skin. The oil in cosmetics or skincare products, as well as any excess sebum - a light yellow, oily substance that is secreted by the sebaceous glands that helps keep the skin and hair moisturized - is trapped and occluded by the lining of the mask. Any of these in contact with your skin by wearing masks, often for extended periods of time in skin that is prone to breakouts, can become a breeding ground for clogged pores, blemishes and breakouts. This can be compounded by humidity in our region. People that are prone to acne or rosacea are especially at risk for these breakouts.
Another reason protective face masks can cause rash is the pressure the masks exert on your skin, especially on areas of skin that sit right on bony prominences like the nose or cheek bones. You may notice that, after removing a mask, you have indentions in your skin from where the mask was pressing against your skin. Repeated use of the mask can lead to skin breakdown and rash developing on that area of skin.
- What can you do to prevent it?
Cleansing the face is key before and after wearing a mask. If you’re wearing a protective face mask for an extended part of the day, I recommend washing your face mid-day with a gentle cleanser. In the morning, use a wash containing benzoyl peroxide to help control bacteria that may lead to breakouts from the occlusion of the pores due to prolonged use of masks.
It’s important to always properly cleanse your face before bed, but this is especially true when wearing a face covering that traps heat, sweat, oil and bacteria. Use your nighttime routine to reset your skin. Again, a gentle cleanser will do the trick. If your routine includes a toner, use one that is gentle on the skin to avoid drying your skin out.
- Should you wear lotion before you put a mask on?
Any lotion for gentle skin would be appropriate. I would recommend using a barrier film spray (such as No Sting Barrier Film spray found over the counter at most pharmacies or online) if there is any damage to the skin. Apply this before putting on the mask. This will protect any minor irritation of the skin on which a mask will sit.
- Are some materials worse than others?
The less abrasive the material, the better. If you're wearing a face covering that you made at home, you should change it often or wash it. Removing the mask every hour or so for a couple of minutes will allow the skin to "rest."
- Any other information that you believe would be helpful?
The regular use of face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is critically important for the health and safety of our families and communities and will help to flatten the curve. However, wearing masks regularly may have some unwanted consequences for your skin. These are some general guidelines, but speak with your dermatologist with any specific questions or concerns.
