Ways to protect your skin while wearing a face covering

Wearing a mask can have an adverse effect on the skin. The oil in cosmetics or skincare products, as well as any excess sebum - a light yellow, oily substance that is secreted by the sebaceous glands that helps keep the skin and hair moisturized - is trapped and occluded by the lining of the mask. Any of these in contact with your skin by wearing masks, often for extended periods of time in skin that is prone to breakouts, can become a breeding ground for clogged pores, blemishes and breakouts. This can be compounded by humidity in our region. People that are prone to acne or rosacea are especially at risk for these breakouts.