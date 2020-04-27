Walk-On’s opens to feed furloughed workers in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is opening Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s in Hoover to help feed people who are out of work.
Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s is a non-profit operation that will provide furloughed workers one free meal, no matter their former employer.
The operation will serve one free meal to furloughed workers from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at 6401 Tattersall Drive in Hoover. Walk-On’s anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.
“Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s has experienced great success in other markets, and we can’t wait to continue that success here in Hoover,” said Franchisee Matt Roth. “We are thankful for the support that we have received from our community during these trying times. Now, it’s our turn to do what we can to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has caused in Hoover.”
Walk-On’s is taking monetary donations to the Game On Foundation. All donations will directly benefit furloughed employees with meals and support. If you would like to donate, please visit walkonsgameon.org.
Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s may add future dates in Hoover based on donations.
