Viral sensation: Husband-wife duo photograph doll wedding for their daughter

BRIGHAM CITY, UTAH. (WBRC) - A husband and wife photography team simultaneously kept their skills sharp and their daughter entertained by photographing a very special wedding: the marriage of Disney’s Frozen characters Anna and Kristoff.
With all of their springtime weddings canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, KarLee and Alex of K&A Creative had the time to plan a pretend wedding with their 4-year-old daughter and her dolls.
“Have we gone a little crazy during social distancing? Maybe. But it was really fun being able to plan a wedding with a 4-year-old. So glad we got to capture these moments for Anna + Kristoff,” K&A posted on their Facebook page on April 22.
The Brigham City, Utah couple had no idea how popular the photographs would be on social media. Their album has been shared more than 44,000 times, with thousands of comments and likes.
“We never thought a 4-year-old’s doll wedding would be shared so broadly,” K&A said in a Facebook message. “As a family, we [are] trying new things to keep our time occupied while encouraging our daughter to be imaginative. What started out as a funny album to share with our family and friends has turned into something bigger than we could have imagined.”
The photographs capture Princess Anna in a wedding gown and veil, holding a tiny bouquet, as she marries her love Kristoff. The family made miniature chairs out of popsicle sticks for the wedding guests, including Disney princesses Ariel and Snow White, and Jessie, Bo Peep and Woody from Toy Story. Anna's sister Elsa was her maid of honor, and both Olaf and Sven the reindeer had a part to play in the ceremony.
The 73-photo album also shows a reception, complete with a tiny cake and a bouquet toss.
K&A said the biggest impact of the pandemic on their business has been a shift in timeframes as many springtime weddings have been canceled due to large group gatherings being banned.
“Our couples have had to make the choice to postpone events around their special day and we are working hard to accommodate delayed dates and remain flexible as our couples sort out the details or their wedding. We have been extremely fortunate to have amazing couples to work with as we navigate this time of uncertainty,” they said.
K&A Creative also offers videography in their wedding packages, and made a video for Anna + Kristoff too. They warn it’s a real “tear jerker” and does contain spoiler alerts for Frozen 2. You can watch it below:
