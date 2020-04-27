UAB to roll out new mobile COVID-19 testing in Birmingham communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is rolling out mobile COVID-19 testing into surrounding communities because not all patients can come to downtown Birmingham.
UAB is leaning on community partnerships and outreach to decide where to send the mobile testing crews.
The mobile testing will start this week at Central Park Christian School in Bush Hills, Birmingham.
Friday the mobile testing will then move to the Center Point area at Cathedral of the Cross.
The testing time for both sites is 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
This mobile testing is in addition to the downtown site at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd Street South.
Doctors say the goal is to expand testing and get to folks who don't have access to the non-mobile site.
Tests are for people who have symptoms of COVID19 - cough, fever or shortness of breath - or believe they may have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The number to call to make an appointment is 205-975-CV19.
Through that number you will be screened for testing.
The new number 205-975-CV19 and call center is also a place where people can get more information about COVID-19.
UAB crews will start with drive up care sites and then may move to walk up care sites.
