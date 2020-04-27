UAB nurses bring diapers, formula, care to first-time mothers in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way some doctors and nurses administer care, but it hasn’t changed the way they care.
Nurses at UAB are still providing prenatal and postnatal care to first-time mothers in need through the Nurse Family Partnership of Central Alabama. The’re just providing it in a different way.
The program, which has been in the Birmingham area for almost three years, is an agency that connects nurses who support pregnant mothers having their first baby. The nurses provide weekly or biweekly home visits during pregnancy and throughout the first two years of the child’s life. It is run by the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing and the Jefferson County Department of Health.
While the nurses are not able to see their patients in person, they are using FaceTime, Zoom, texting and phone calls to keep up with appointments.
“The crisis has caused mothers to reconnect with their nurse if they had been missing appointments in the past. In many cases, those mothers have come back to us,” said Candace Knight, Ph.D., an obstetric nurse at the UAB School of Nursing and the director of the program. “The moms seem to be really positive about connecting this way. They want to protect themselves, their babies and us, in the same way that we want to protect them.”
The nurses also make sure the moms and babies have enough to eat, have the supplies they need, and are prepared to continue to provide for themselves and their families.
“We are focusing on connecting our moms with resources for food. Our nurses have been delivering diapers and formula when needed,” Knight explained. “If the mother has been laid off, we are making sure they are plugged in and receiving unemployment benefits and have resources to find other jobs.”
The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity, SafeCare and the Children’s Policy Council have helped the Nurse-Family Partnership provide formula to the mothers and babies.
Lactation consultants are also reaching out to new mothers via FaceTime to make sure they have the information they need to successfully breastfeed.
For more information about the Nurse-Family Partnership of Central Alabama, visit its website. For more information about the novel coronavirus, visit uab.edu/coronavirus.
