UAB nephrologist talks concerns over growing demand for dialysis supplies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve talked a lot about ventilators during this pandemic and the growing demand across the country. But what about the demand for dialysis supplies?
Doctors at UAB say a large percentage of COVID-19 patients are going to develop acute kidney injury or damage to the kidneys, whether it be because of inflammation or dehydration. They say that usually centers base their supply of dialysis machines, solutions, and tubing, on their usual population that they see.
But now, the demand in different parts of the country is meeting the capacity, and some institutions are having to get creative to provide care for patients. And then there’s the concern about what happens if nurses trained to provide that therapy get sick.
UAB nephrologist Dr. Ashita Tolwani said, “Even us, we’ve been told sometimes that the solutions we need for these kind of patients is not available. And so we’re having to do a lot of alternative treatments to try to provide these needs for these patients. Luckily in Birmingham, we’re OK right now. But that could change any day.”
She said most of the time, if you have good kidneys to begin with, you can recover. But it’s less likely for those who have underlying kidney disease.
