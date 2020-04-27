UAB begins using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients with help from Red Cross

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is calling on people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. The Red Cross has partnered with hospitals across the country, including UAB, to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
UAB Hospital says they have begun using convalescent plasma to treat a limited number of patients. Some research suggests the antibody rich plasma could potentially save lives.
UAB Hospital is partnering with the American Red Cross and Life South Community Blood Centers to get the plasma.
The Red Cross received its first convalescent plasma donation from a recovered COVID-19 patient on March 25 in Mobile.
A married stepfather of two, Kenneth Christopher “Chris” Cuevas of Pass Christian says battling COVID-19 was tough.
“My situation was scary for several days,” said Chris. “Luckily I was able to avoid being hospitalized and none of my family and friends have yet to test positive, thankfully.”
Cuevas said that his wife and dogs were quarantined with him for 21 days. After his symptoms subsided and he got a negative test result Cuevas knew he wanted to donate his plasma to help others.
“I want to potentially save someone’s life,” said Chris. “There is no greater reason to donate my plasma, in my opinion.”
Donating plasma takes about two hours and is relatively painless, according to the Red Cross.
Dr. Marla Thornton says nationwide they have collected convalescent plasma from hundreds of donors.
In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American Red Cross has developed a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and may have antibodies.
The response to help has been tremendous but verifying recovered individuals can slow the process. The Red Coss is now implementing antibody testing.
“That will allow us to be more efficient, test a larger number of donors and get them qualified more quickly,” she said. “One of the challenges up to this point has been verifying the positive test results and then the negative test results on the back end.”
The antibody test will only be given to people who have signed up to donate plasma.
All potential convalescent plasma donors are asked to fill out the online form on RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. If individuals meet the donation criteria, Red Cross will follow-up about an appointment to donate at a Red Cross or non-Red Cross collection site--- depending on where you live.
