Small businesses looking for cleaning supplies ahead of reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses across Alabama are keeping a close eye on what Governor Kay Ivey does Tuesday. Many small businesses are hoping she will allow them to open soon.
Those retailers want to reopen and they say they are getting ready, so that includes keeping the store clean and sanitized.
Soca Clothing has been closed for weeks. They are surviving, but it hasn’t been easy. "Very challenging. We do have an online presence. We are able to make some sales,” said Jeff Tenner with Soca Clothing.
But Tenner said business is nowhere near what they would normally be doing, especially right now during their busiest time of the year.
So far, getting cleaning supplies have not been a problem. “We ordered these things in bulk. We had a decent amount before all of this started. We ordered a lot of cleaning supplies because we anticipated we would have to be doing a lot more cleaning than normal,” Tenner said.
Over at Top Fashion, owner Adel Abawi says it has been a struggle on his business, but he too is preparing to get ready for reopening. “I sanitize the store. I spray with alcohol. If somebody comes inside the store to have a mask. If they don’t, I have a table for them to sanitize with masks and gloves,” Abawi said.
Both retailers are concerned as stores open up there may be a run on those cleaning supplies. Still, they are hoping Governor Ivey gives them the OK soon.
“I hope she allows us to open up as long as retailers are intelligent about keeping people spaced out,” Abawi said.
“Obviously, I’m waiting on seeing what the orders are from the governor or the governor’s office about what we are required to do,” Tenner said.
Both of these retailers are committed to abiding by the order and its requirements for safety, but they want a chance to sell their goods again.
