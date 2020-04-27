Brookside PD: Suspects with lengthy drug history arrested on numerous charges after leading police on multiple chases

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men with lengthy histories of drug charges were taken into custody by Brookside Police on Sunday after leading authorities on multiple chases.
Police say Michael Foster and Michael Whitehead are being held at Brookside Jail on multiple offenses, including driving under the influence and drug possession.
Brookside PD says officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on I-22 near Cherry Ave. at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver fled at a high speed and officers followed.
Police say the driver and passenger threw what appeared to be bags of ecstasy pills and a gun from the vehicle while driving at more than 110 mph on the interstate. During the chase, the driver also tried ramming police cruisers and vehicles of other travelers for approximately three miles.
The driver crashed into the right shoulder before wrecking into the center median near Graysville exit 87. The driver, identified as Foster, was taken into custody after exiting the vehicle. Meanwhile, the passenger, Whitehead, crawled into the driver’s seat and drove toward officers, leading them on a second chase.
Police say officers executed a rolling roadblock and successfully stopped the vehicle approximately 200 yards from the original accident. Whitehead exited the vehicle fighting officers and trying to escape as he was arrested.
Brookside PD says the pair’s lengthy drug history includes Foster having 14 previous felonies, including distribution of controlled substance charges, drug trafficking methamphetamine, felon with firearm, first-degree theft and assault.
According to police, ecstasy pills, marijuana, ammunition, digital scales and an open bottle of alcohol were found in the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.