20-year-old killed in overnight homicide at Tuscaloosa gas station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies are actively investigating an overnight shooting at a Tuscaloosa gas station that led to the death of a 20-year-old man.
The scene is at the Winston Mart in the 2500 block of MLK Blvd. Dominic Coleman has been identified as the victim.
Deputies say they were called to the scene around 11 p.m. The shooting involved multiple people and vehicle, with deputies saying the scene was extensive.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has any information concerning any persons involved is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.