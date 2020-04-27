New COVID-19 symptoms identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The list of COVID-19 symptoms continues to grow.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to the list.
The symptoms range from mild to severe and doctors say they may be an early indicator of infection.
Previously, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed just three known symptoms: Cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
Now the CDC has added six additional symptoms:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
“Some of the other symptoms are what we call viral prodromes. So, headache, nausea, fatigue, those are some of those very non-specific symptoms,” said UAB Epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee.
A viral prodrome is an early symptom that often indicates the onset of a disease before more specific symptoms develop. In the case of COVID-19, the specific symptoms are cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
Dr. Lee said UAB is exploring expanding the testing criteria for COVID-19.
“How do we expand testing in our community through our drive through site while including some of these symptoms but we have to be careful because if we say just headache alone and no other symptom, it’s hard to tease out if that truly related to a new viral illness versus some other cause for a headache. The thing that limits us the most is the platform to perform those tests. If we could test all patients regardless of their symptoms we would.”
According to the CDC symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19 and it is important that you seek medical care.
