Momma Goldberg’s closes in Trussville, Downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Momma Goldberg’s restaurants are closing in the Birmingham area. The company is closing its restaurants at 4710 Frank St. in Trussville and 113 20th St. S. in Birmingham.
The Homewood location will remain open.
Nick Davis, the President of Momma Goldberg’s called it a “tough decision.” Sales at one of the stores had dropped to $150 a day.
Davis went on to say, “If there is no football, or students in the Auburn market, the company may not survive.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.