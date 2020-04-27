MBUSI reopens Vance plant after temporary shut down related to coronavirus

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes Benz US International restarted operations Monday at its plant in Vance.
A month ago, Mercedes announced it was shutting down temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement released earlier this month that it took recommendations into consideration from local, state and international authorities to extend a halt in operations by several weeks.
The temporary shutdown began on March 23. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Mercedes reopening could be a sign that other businesses may also reopen soon.
“As we begin a new phase, I think you’re going to begin to see a gradual restart of the economy within a very measured approach. And what Mercedes is beginning today is certainly moving in that direction,” Maddox told WBRC.
We reached out to Mercedes for further comment about bringing employees back to work and safety measures that could be in place. The company has not responded to our request.
