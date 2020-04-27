Gyms and spas prepare to reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gyms and spas have temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now eagerly awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s call to reopen.
On Monday, F45 Training in Birmingham and Spa Cahaba in Hoover said they are ready to go whenever the governor is.
“It’s been tough,” said owner of F45 Training, Hesston Cavin.
“We are in the process of running online classes, so that is how we’re working with the virus,” Cavin said.
Now with rumors of Alabama possibly reopening soon, Cavin said he’s ready to welcome back members, but with some changes.
“The sizes of our classes are going to have to drop significantly. The number of classes we offer is going to have to rise significantly to accommodate because we have a little over 100 members at our gym. We are going to be offering the sanitizer, and then of course the spacing is going to have to be there keeping it under 10 people,” Cavin said.
But F45 Training isn’t the only business adjusting to changes.
Customers at Spa Cahaba can also expect a “new normal.”
“They might be asked to wait in their vehicle. They may be asked to wear a mask, and there may be some procedures that we feel aren’t safe to do,” Spa Cahaba business manager, Joel Druxman.
He wants to minimize exposure to both customers and employees once things reopen.
“Obviously, if you’re getting a facial, you can’t wear a mask very well and get a facial, so in that case we’re going to be looking at more physical barriers, so the provider will of course be wearing a mask, they might also be wearing a face shield,” Druxman said.
But no matter when the state reopens, both businesses want customers to feel safe.
“Things are going to be a little different, but the essence of the visit should be the same whether it be essential medical care, cosmetic dermatology or a relaxing spa visit,” Druxman said.
“[We’re] making sure people have peace of mind when they come work out because people want to get out of the house, and we want to make sure it’s a safe environment for them to do so,” Cavin said.
Both F45 Training and Spa Cahaba stressed the importance of sanitizing equipment before, during, and after visits to their facilities.
That’s something both businesses said they’ve always done, but those efforts will now be stepped up even more.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.