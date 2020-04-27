As Gov. Ivey considers reopening, infectious disease experts say more testing still needed

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The day before Governor Kay Ivey is expected to lay out how and when she will reopen businesses in Alabama, the epidemiologist at UAB Hospital said more testing is needed.
“If we open up too soon, and there are still new cases even when we have stay-at-home orders, then that could potentially go up. If you don’t have enough testing, then you can’t keep that under control,” explained Dr. Rachael Lee, epidemiologist, UAB Hospital. “I personally think we need more testing in parts of Alabama to be able to truly say as a state we can open up safely.”
Governor Kay Ivey has said before she will agree to reopen businesses, there needs to be 10-14 days of declining cases of COVID-19 and expanded testing. While she didn’t give specifics on what adequate testing would be, she said, “It’s got to be more than less than 1% of the population.”
As of Monday, 1.5% of Alabama’s population had been tested for the virus, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH has had 113 clinics across the state where 1,800 people have been tested. Sixty more clinics are scheduled in 27 counties with more added daily, said a spokesperson from ADPH.
For ADPH and UAB, having enough testing supplies remains the greatest challenge for expanding testing.
“The biggest barrier to testing has been access to the supplies, both the swabs and the reagents, and certainly the platforms that run the tests,” explained Jordan DeMoss, Vice President, Clinical Operations at UAB Medicine.
UAB has been able to increase capacity at its testing site in downtown Birmingham from 100 tests per day to 600.
“We still don’t think that’s enough so we have plans to continue to expand that capacity to the next month and months ahead,” said DeMoss.
Starting this week, UAB will begin mobile testing and hopes to be able to test 50-100 patients per day.
“Our goal is simply to expand testing and to expand capacity out into the community to get tested in places where it might be a little harder to come to a downtown site or by car,” said DeMoss.
Dr. Lee said expanding testing capacity is crucial and as businesses reopen, faster test results will become more important.
“What we know is the faster you can test and get an answer, the faster you can contain,” said Dr. Lee.
She believes Governor Ivey’s stay at home order has been “essential” for protecting Alabamians and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Once the order is lifted and people are not forced to stay home, Dr. Lee said every person will need to be accountable for maintaining social distancing.
“Hopefully we don’t lose our guard with this because we are concerned we may see a second wave and as summer comes and we all want to go on vacation, trust me, I want a vacation and I completely understand that,” said Dr. Lee. “We have to think through what is safe and careful for our community and our family.”
Even before the order has lifted, one study shows social distancing is slipping in Alabama. A few weeks ago, Uncast gave Alabama a C- in social distancing, as of Monday, the grade dropped to a F.
