Gov. Edwards extends stay-at-home order until May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, April 27 he will be extending the stay-at-home order until May 15.
Gov. Edwards said Louisiana does not currently meet criteria from the White House for entering Phase One of reopening.
The governor explained while there have been positive signs statewide several regions across the state, including Baton Rouge and Monroe, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or to plateau, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The stay-at-home order has been in effect since March 23.
“Thanks to the commitment of the people of Louisiana, our state has made progress in flattening the curve and reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, we still have a little work to do before we meet the criteria to safely move to the next phase of reopening, so I will extend the state’s Stay at Home order until May 15, with a few minor changes,” Gov. Edwards said. “While this is not the announcement I want to make, I am hopeful, and all of Louisiana should be hopeful, that we will enter into the next phase of reopening soon, in mid-May. I am anxious to get all areas of our economy reopened, but if we accelerate too quickly, we may have to slam on the brakes. That will be bad for public health and for businesses, bad for our people and bad for our state.”
Gov. Edwards said his decision is based on regional data that shows that while overall new cases and hospitalizations have decreased, but not in certain regions. In the Baton Rouge and Monroe areas, both new cases and new hospitalizations have increased, according to LDH.
Edwards said health officials are also seeing increases of new cases in Acadiana and a plateau for hospitalizations in southwest Louisiana, and a plateau of new cases in the Northshore area.
- Click here to view the Governor’s presentation on regional data trends.
Businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1. Those businesses include salons, barbershops, bars, and casinos, among other things. Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.
Three major changes in the new Stay at Home order include:
- Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
- Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.
- All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.
Edwards says he strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask when out in public due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and LDH.
“Wearing cloth masks or protective face coverings is part of the new normal,” Gov. Edwards said. “Wearing a mask is being a good neighbor and in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on being good neighbors. Your mask protects me and other people and my mask protects you.”
Edwards said he hopes Louisiana will meet the White House criteria and move to Phase 1 on May 15, if symptoms, new case counts, and hospitalizations decrease and the state continues to surge testing and contact tracing capacity.
Phase One would lift the stay-at-home order and ease restrictions on some public spaces like churches and restaurants. It would also open other businesses that have been closed such as barbershops and salons, but with restrictions on occupancy and strict requirements for personal distancing and masks. Phase One occupancy for those businesses will be limited to 25 percent.
Edwards encourages business owners and faith leaders to prepare and plan for the next phase of reopening by understanding their building’s maximum occupancy limits, which may require contacting local government or the State Fire Marshal’s office. They should also plan on ensuring their employees have masks.
The governor said he will make his next announcement whether Louisiana will move to Phase One on or by May 11.
Residents can get information from the Governor’s office on coronavirus.la.gov and by texting LACOVID to 67283.
