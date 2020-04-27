Gadsden Goodyear employee reflects on workforce, pending closure plans

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Goodyear employee in Gadsden says the plant’s impending closing is like the breakup of a family.
"It's going to be hard to go out through your daily life without seeing these people again, or hopefully you'll be able to see them again somewhere, but while we shared something that was here," said Darrell Jones.
Jones has actually been out of work at the plant for a year, recovering from an on-the-job accident.
He says he’s sad to see the plant go. His time there was part of its 90-year history.
Jones tells us the workforce was very productive, and was surprised the union and city officials weren’t able to work out any kind of agreement this time like the incentive deal negotiated in the mid-2000s.
He compares his co-workers to family, and says he'll miss them.
“They’re a bunch of good folks, they work hard, and they try to play by the rules, you know, I mean, there are just good people working there,” Jones said.
Goodyear announced the closure last week as a money-saving effort.
The union membership in Gadsden still has to approve it, since it is part of the United Steelworkers’ Union master contract, and that voting will be going on this week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.