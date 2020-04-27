FIRST ALERT: Enjoy more sunshine Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We are even seeing temperatures in the upper 30s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Our average low for April 27th is 54°F, so we are nearly 10-15 degrees below average. If you have to walk out the door, make sure you grab a jacket. By this afternoon, you might not need it as temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s. We should see a mostly sunny sky with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunset occurs at 7:27 p.m. We will likely see temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning with a partly cloudy sky.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Tuesday will be a transition day for us as we wait for our next rain chance. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will also end up breezy with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. We will likely stay dry tomorrow with rain chances moving in early Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal, or a one out of five threat for strong storms across Central Alabama Wednesday. The severe threat looks fairly low thanks to limited instability and a weakening system. Tuesday promises to be a severe weather day for parts of the Plains. We expect a line of storms to weaken as they move into Alabama Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours. The main threat will be strong winds and hail. Best locations to see a few strong or severe storms will likely be for areas south of I-20 during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid-70s Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely add up around an inch of rain for most of Central Alabama.
SUNSHINE TO FINISH OUT THE WEEK: Thursday through the weekend will give way to dry and beautiful weather. We could see morning lows dip back into the 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Don’t get used to the cool temperatures because our weather models are hinting at a big warm-up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s through Friday. By this weekend, we could see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The GFS model is hinting at the potential to see highs in the upper 80s in a few spots Sunday and next Monday! Summer weather is not far away.
