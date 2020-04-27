FIRST ALERT: Enjoy more sunshine Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We are even seeing temperatures in the upper 30s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Our average low for April 27th is 54°F, so we are nearly 10-15 degrees below average. If you have to walk out the door, make sure you grab a jacket. By this afternoon, you might not need it as temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s. We should see a mostly sunny sky with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunset occurs at 7:27 p.m. We will likely see temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning with a partly cloudy sky.