Birmingham fitness studio plans to reopen Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The stay at home order is set to expire April 30, for now.
And some Alabama businesses can’t wait to reopen their doors.
That’s if Governor Ivey doesn’t extend the order in a news conference tomorrow.
We're on your side speaking to one business who says they are hoping to reopen this Friday.
Hotworx Midtown said it’s been a rough month with their doors closed. The owners said they have to reopen soon in order to stay afloat.
They said they’ve applied for loans and haven’t received any funding as of yet. They’re now making changes to how they’ll run business so they can open safely on May 1.
Owners Jenifer Bond and Joe Elmer said the way their Hotworx studio is set up is unique: it’s an infrared fitness studio. People can do workouts in infrared sauna, which usually holds up to three people at a time.
Members do virtual classes with virtual trainers inside the sauna. But when they plan to reopen, they will only allow one person per sauna.
All staff would wear masks, and clients would have to wear masks outside the sauna. And there would be certain cleaning procedures with disinfectant spray after each use.
"We’ve had members contact us already," said Elmer. "Some are very excited that we are re-opening. We’ve had some that are saying they’re not ready to come back, can we freeze our membership for another month? And then we’ve had quite a few that have called and said, I need to cancel because I haven’t worked in six weeks and I don’t have the money for a membership right now."
Elmer and Bond said, depending on Governor Ivey’s announcement Tuesday, they may have to reconsider their reopening date. But only time will tell.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.