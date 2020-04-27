Arrest after man shot and killed outside a Shell Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 40-year-old man is charged with murder in the death of a 45-year-old Birmingham man outside a gas station on the city’s east side.
Officers say Daryl Eugene Cross was shot outside a Shell Station on Parkway East Friday night around 8:40.
Birmingham Police Department’s East Precinct officers responded to a panic alarm from the station. While in route, the call details were updated to a person shot at the location.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and took Cross to UAB Hospital where he later died.
The preliminary investigation shows the suspect exited the Shell Station and stood outside. He then walked up and stood near Cross, shot him and took off. Detectives have not established a clear motive.
Reginald Bonner was arrested after the shooting. He has warrants for Murder, Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Bonner is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
This was Birmingham’s 33rd homicide investigation of 2020 and 5 justifiable death investigations.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.