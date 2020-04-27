Alzheimer’s patient missing from Forestdale nursing home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating a woman missing from a nursing facility in Forestdale.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, deputies say 61-year-old Margaret Whaley broke a window at the Cherry Hill Nursing Home and left the facility.
Deputies says Ms. Whaley is 5′4″ with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she is mute and unable to speak.
Search and rescue teams have been activated to search for Ms. Whaley. If you come into contact with her, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. The Forestdale substation number is 205-791-6400.
