Alabama, Lyric Theatres in B’ham need help to stay open during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama and Lyric Theaters in downtown Birmingham are asking for support from the community.
In a post on Facebook, they say since the coronavirus began, the venues have had to cancel more than 50 events, and it’s taking a huge toll on their finances.
Right now, they don’t plan on having any events before May 11, but that could get pushed back even further.
“WITHOUT YOUR HELP, WE ARE HISTORY,” the post reads, in part.
If you would like to support these historic landmarks, you can donate at this link.
