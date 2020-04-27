ADPH: About 1.5% of population tested so far for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County-by-county data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a little over one-percent of residents have been tested so far for coronavirus.
Cherokee County has tested less than that at 0.5%. The county EMA says it’s working with the state to increase testing.
"The ADPH looked at that and felt that maybe people don't have the opportunity in Cherokee county to get tested if they feel that they need to be,” Shawn Rogers, Cherokee County EMA Director said in a recent press conference.
Tuscaloosa County has tested 1.4% of its residents. Its about the same in Shelby County. In Jefferson County, 1.8% of the population has been tested for COVID-19.
ADPH is expanding testing. So far, its hosted over 100 community clinics and adding 60 more across 27 counties. Those samples are sent to the state lab for testing. ADPH is working to expand its capacity to 600 tests per day. Lack of supplies continues to be the biggest hurdle for a delay in expanding testing at a state and local level.
"The biggest barrier to testing has been access to the supplies, but the swabs and the reagents, and certainly the platforms that run the tests,” Jordan DeMoss, Vice President of Clinical Operations at UAB Medicine said.
Cherokee County is holding drive-thru testing Thursday, April 30 from 9 am-12 pm by appointment at the county health department in Centre. You can call 256-927-3132 for more information. The health department is located at 833 Cedar Bluff Road.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.