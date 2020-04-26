Tuscaloosa business owners eager to hear Mayor Maddox’s plan to reopen the city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday Hunter Wiggins showed off some of what he says made his downtown Tuscaloosa cocktail bar ‘Session’ a hit when it opened in September.
“Just trying to do these cocktails that have been around for 150 years. Trying to do them the right way. Very simple business model,” Wiggins explained.
But he didn’t foresee the coming of coronavirus. Last week, he furloughed 11 employees after he stopped selling liquor To Go and cocktail kits with instructions after the city went on a 24-hour curfew.
“Now we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to operate when this gets lifted and how we’re going to conform to the new standards,” Wiggins continued.
He is one of many Tuscaloosa business owners waiting to see Tuscaloosa Walt Mayor Walt Maddox’s Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan next week.
“The weekend they officially shut everything down, we probably lost like 30 events within two weeks,” said Nikki Ray, owner of Eat My Beats, a music store that also handles audio video installation and production. Ray feels they can handle any restrictions that will come into play under reopening guidelines.
“Personally I will make sure that everything is sanitized, we wash hands after each customer. But I do think you have to open back up small businesses at some point. For mental health, for livelihoods,” Ray went on to say.
Mayor Maddox told WBRC in an interview earlier this month the people of Tuscaloosa deserve to know how reopening could happen.
“I do think there is reason to have hope. And why not begin that planning process for some sort of phased in recovery to move us maybe from a yellow light to a green light. That’s a good place to be in,” Maddox expressed. Maddox said he’ll unveil his Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan on Tuesday April 28th. It is still not clear when the city could reopen. That would depend how coronavirus is trending and if medical experts and state officials support when Tuscaloosa would reopen.
