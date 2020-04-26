Tuscaloosa business owners eager to hear Mayor Maddox’s plan to reopen the city

“I do think there is reason to have hope. And why not begin that planning process for some sort of phased in recovery to move us maybe from a yellow light to a green light. That’s a good place to be in,” Maddox expressed. Maddox said he’ll unveil his Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan on Tuesday April 28th. It is still not clear when the city could reopen. That would depend how coronavirus is trending and if medical experts and state officials support when Tuscaloosa would reopen.