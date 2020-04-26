Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Cooler air continues to flow into the state this morning with brisk, northwesterly winds. We are expecting plenty of sunshine through the day with only a few lingering clouds in Northeast Alabama. Afternoon highs will average nearly 10-degrees cooler than Saturday and the cool, dry conditions will continue into the evening as high pressure builds strength over the region, suppressing clouds and allowing temperatures to fall to around 45 across the area overnight.
The mostly sunny conditions will continue into Monday as a gradual warming trend begins for the start of the work-week. Conditions will remain dry through Tuesday but as the previously mentioned high pressure system begins shifting east moisture will begin to return as another area of low pressure advances from the northwest. The return flow of southerly winds will lead to an influx of Gulf Moisture Tuesday night and Wednesday, raising dew points to near 65 ahead of an approaching cold front. This could lead to a return in thunderstorm chances and possibly even some Severe Storms capable of producing isolated damaging winds and quarter-size hail. The system is still several days away, however, and too far out to pinpoint exact strength, timing and location.
Rain is a near certainty for Wednesday before the front moves through in the afternoon followed by cooler, drier conditions lasting from Wednesday night through at least Friday.
Finally, minor river flooding will continue across the lower portions of the Black Warrior and Tombigbee river basins. The river levels are expected to begin falling by the beginning of the week but anyone with interests along these areas should continue to monitor the most current readings
