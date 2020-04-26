Sunday Morning Weather

The mostly sunny conditions will continue into Monday as a gradual warming trend begins for the start of the work-week. Conditions will remain dry through Tuesday but as the previously mentioned high pressure system begins shifting east moisture will begin to return as another area of low pressure advances from the northwest. The return flow of southerly winds will lead to an influx of Gulf Moisture Tuesday night and Wednesday, raising dew points to near 65 ahead of an approaching cold front. This could lead to a return in thunderstorm chances and possibly even some Severe Storms capable of producing isolated damaging winds and quarter-size hail. The system is still several days away, however, and too far out to pinpoint exact strength, timing and location.