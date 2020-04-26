REPORT: Saints expected to sign free agent QB Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal, according to reports.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the information via Twitter on Sunday, April 26.
Winston was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In five seasons with the Bucs, Winston threw for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns. He has thrown 88 interceptions and fumbled 31 times. He completed 61.3% of his passes.
In 2019, he threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns but he also threw 30 interceptions. He was sacked a career-high 47 times last season, which was the fifth-most in the NFL. The Bucs released him after his rookie contract expired.
Drew Brees recently signed a two-year contract and Taysom Hill reportedly signed a two-year deal on Sunday, April 26. Winston will most likely compete with Hill for the backup quarterback spot.
The Saints drafted former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
