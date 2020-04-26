Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Advocates are concerned that the coronavirus has added another burden for refugees arriving in the U.S. They worry that the disease threatens refugee participation in the census, which will help determine how the government allocates some $1.5 trillion, not only for refugees but for everyone living in the areas where they settle. Advocacy groups say the virus puts a damper on census efforts that typically thrive on personal contact, especially in hard-to-count communities where fresh arrivals are trying to get a foothold. Refugees are somewhat different than other immigrants because the government approves them for resettlement before they arrive.