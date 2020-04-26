Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Pace of Arizona deaths in outbreak slows after recent surge
PHOENIX (AP) — The pace of additional deaths in Arizona’s coronavirus outbreak has slowed following a recent surge. The Department of Health Services’ tally of deaths statewide rose by seven to 273 as of Saturday, following ,an increase of 17 deaths reported Friday and a total of 62 deaths reported over the previous three days The department said there were 6,820 cases reported statewide as of Saturday, an increase of 235 from Friday. Health officials said Thursday that the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized and because hospitalizations appeared to have leveled off.
PLANE CRASH-NEVADA
Official: 3 killed in plane crash in remote area of Nevada
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Nevada says three people were killed in a plane crash in a remote area near the Utah line. Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told the Elko Daily Free Press that a man, a woman and a boy were killed in the crash that occurred Friday night. Their identities weren’t released. Czegledi said the crash occurred in the Goshute Valley, an area about 20 miles west of the Nevada-Utah line. He said it appeared the plane that crashed was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.
HEAT WARNING-PHOENIX
Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix for Sunday
PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix for Sunday, the earliest that such a warning has been issued for Arizona’s most populous city. The weather service said May 6, 2018 previously was the earliest that a warning was issued for Phoenix. Forecasters said temperatures ranging up to 107 degrees will produce “dangerously hot conditions” in south-central Arizona. The weather service’s advice for coping with the heat included staying indoors in air-conditioned buildings, drinking water and dressing for the heat. Also, monitoring small children and others vulnerable to heat and checking on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly. The Salvation Army said it would 12 heat-relief stations in metro Phoenix.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CENSUS REFUGEES
Pandemic complicates counting of refugees in census
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Advocates are concerned that the coronavirus has added another burden for refugees arriving in the U.S. They worry that the disease threatens refugee participation in the census, which will help determine how the government allocates some $1.5 trillion, not only for refugees but for everyone living in the areas where they settle. Advocacy groups say the virus puts a damper on census efforts that typically thrive on personal contact, especially in hard-to-count communities where fresh arrivals are trying to get a foothold. Refugees are somewhat different than other immigrants because the government approves them for resettlement before they arrive.
DUCEY-JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS
Ducey appoints Bailey to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Doug Ducey has become the Arizona governor to appoint the most judges in the state court system. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Ducey on Friday tied former Gov. Bruce Babbitt’s record of 68 judicial appointments with his appointment of a new Court of Appeals judge. Ducey then appointed three new Maricopa County Superior Court judges to reach 71 appointments. The Capitol Times reports that Ducey also set records for appointing women and people from different political parties or affiliation than his own. Ducey appointed current Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Bailey to the Court of Appeals. He appointed Marvin Davis, Suzanne Nicholls and Michael Rassas as Maricopa County Superior Court judges.
PHOENIX AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING
Uber, Lyft drop threats to stop serving Phoenix airport
PHOENIX (AP) — Uber and Lyft are backing down from their threats to stop serving the Phoenix airport over higher fees. An Uber spokesperson confirmed the decision to KTAR-FM on Friday, matching a decision announced earlier in the week by Lyft. The Arizona Supreme Court this month rejected a challenge to the new $4 pickup and drop-off fees, clearing the way for the airport to implement them. The airport previously charged Uber and Lyft $2.66 for pickups and and nothing for drop-offs. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering a bill to reverse the city's fees, but the legislative session is on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona: New jobless system for "gig workers" by mid-May
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona plans to open a new system by mid-May to handle unemployment benefit applications from ride-hailing drivers, the self-employed and other groups of newly jobless workers who were previously ineligible for benefits. The state’s social-service agency said Friday it needed to hire a contractor for those claims because its existing system could not handle them. The benefits were included in the massive $2.2 trillion federal relief bill passed by Congress late last month. Nearly 420,000 Arizonans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month. Many are now receiving benefits, but so-called “gig workers” were left out.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation reports 6 deaths, 180 new COVID-19 cases
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing. The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known cases across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and 58 people have died. Tribal authorities are again enforcing a weekend curfew in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and Nez says more stringent patrols are planned. People caught violating the curfew face up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.