BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Great Grocery Giveback has launched with support from founding sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sysco Corporation, Stella Artois and the Young Professionals of Birmingham (YP).
The program provides a full week’s worth of groceries to those who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19,
Each week a generous sponsor will donate to aid efforts in feeding these individuals in need and their families. With the help of sponsor donations as well as donations from the public, groceries will be purchased for as many families as donations allow.
Qualified individuals can register each week to be eligible to pick up a Great Grocery Giveback box of groceries at a designated location of their choice. Registration will begin each week on Sunday at noon and end the following Wednesday at 2 p.m. unless tickets sell out before the registration close. Notifications will be sent by email.
Pickup is every Friday at the distribution location and time selected during registration. Each week a “grocery list” will be created that will consist of items chosen by a Sysco representative. That list will be determined based on three main components: cost-effectiveness, versatility, and suitability for a well-rounded meal plan.
