When to expect reopening plan from the governor’s office, as state enters 4th week of Stay At Home order

“Governor Ivey is mindful and sensitive to the sacrifices the people of Alabama have made during this pandemic, and she is eager for businesses to safely reopen. She has been in continuous discussions with the White House and appreciates the helpful guidance that they have given to states as her and her fellow governors make these tough decisions. As it currently stands, the Stay at Home order remains in effect until April 30. Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris have been working through the weekend to firm up a timetable to reopen, and I expect we will probably hear an announcement from them early in the week as to how Alabama will gradually phase in business.”