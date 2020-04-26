BRPD: Gunman kills relative and veteran officer in Baton Rouge, second officer hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of two Baton Rouge police officers involved in a shooting Sunday has died.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul has not yet released the name of the deceased officer but said that officer had been on the force for 21 years.
The other officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, is “fighting for his life” at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
The suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody without incident after a four-hour standoff, the police chief said.
Chief Paul said the officers responded to the 1800 block of Pamela Drive around 9:30 a.m.
They were looking for Kato as a suspect in a homicide that happened earlier Sunday morning.
He added the two officers received a tip that Kato was at a home on Conrad Street in the area of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster and while they were checking the scene, Kato fired upon them.
Kato is suspected of killing one of his own relatives earlier in the day, a source familiar with the case said.
Two ambulances escorted by multiple police units were seen leaving the area and headed toward the hospital.
Around 4 p.m., an eruption of gunfire and screams rang out from near the house. It was followed by three or four more gunshots.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome arrived on the scene of the shooting to offer her support.
About 40 officers gathered on the second floor of the hospital to pray for the wounded officers, The Advocate newspaper reported.
