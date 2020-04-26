Birmingham radio legend Rev. Erskine Fausch passed away Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham radio legend Reverend Erskine Fausch, Sr. passed away Saturday morning.
Fausch’s son Chuck Fausch tells WBRC his father was the “the voice of the voiceless and inspired hope every morning with his 52 years of broadcasting the Gospel Cavalcade.”
Fausch worked his way from on air personality to owner of WATV along with fellow radio pioneer Shelley Stewart.
Fausch, known as the man with "the sweetest voice this side of heaven" was also the long-time pastor of Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Birmingham.
Faush died Saturday morning of Parkinson’s Disease. He was 88-years-old.
