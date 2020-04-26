3 Auburn Tigers taken on NFL’s final day of draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 NFL Draft concluded Saturday, but not before three more Auburn Tigers were selected.
In total, six of Gus Malzahn’s former players were taken in this year’s draft after Jack Driscoll, Daniel Thomas and Prince Tega Wanogho were selected in rounds 4-6.
Driscoll kicked things off. The offensive lineman was taken with the 145th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following Driscoll was Thomas. The Jacksonville Jaguars took the defensive back with the 157th overall selection.
Joining Driscoll in the City of Brotherly Love will be Wanogho. The Eagles selected Wanogho with the 210th overall selection.
Marlon Davidson was taken in the second round Friday, while Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were first round picks.
