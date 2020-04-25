UPDATE: 4-month-old found safe after car is stolen with child in backseat

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials confirm a 4-month-old has been found safe after a car was stolen in Center Point with the child in the backseat Friday night.
Jefferson County Deputies received a report that a vehicle was stolen with a child inside. The vehicle was taken around 9:48 p.m.
The vehicle was stolen from the 2600 block of 5th Way NW in Centerpoint. As the vehicle started to leave, witnesses saw an unknown black male get into the vehicle.
Around 10:38 p.m., deputies were notified that a baby had been left on the doorsteps at home in the 500 block of 27th Avenue NW. The homeowner said she heard crying coming from the porch. When she went to the door, she found a baby lying on the doormat. The baby was not injured.
Detectives are still investigating the case and ask that anyone with information to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
