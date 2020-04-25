Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A developing area of low pressure is moving east this morning and as the low moves east it will help transport a warm front north and east across our region this morning. The warm front will be followed quickly by a cold front. With increasing dew points through the morning we will continue to see a few mainly light showers with limited moisture across the area although there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms but as the air will remain relatively stable no strong-to-severe storms are expected.
This weather set-up will lead to breezy conditions later today along and ahead of the cold front. The rain will end area-wide by tonight bringing a break from the active weather pattern of the past two weekend. This pattern will continue into the beginning of the work week as high pressure helps provide lower relative humidity, sunny conditions and slightly below average temperatures for the end of April.
The pattern will again begin changing by Tuesday night as moist, southerly winds transport Gulf moisture north again. As an area of low pressure again moves out of the Midwest a line of showers and thunderstorms will return to Central Alabama by mid week in association with an approaching cold front. At the moment this system does not appear as strong as the Severe Weather Makers of the past two weekends. However, with dew points back in the 60-degree range there may be at least a few marginally strong storms. The system will be monitored for any potential increase in strength and the development of Severe Potential through the next several days.
Behind this system winds will become more northwesterly which will re-introduce more pleasant weather conditions for the second half of the week. Finally, it should be noted minor to moderate river flooding will continue through the middle of next week. Any additional rains over the weekend or next week will only add to these river flooding concerns. If you have interests along area rivers continue to monitor the latest river flood statements and be prepared to take action of necessary
