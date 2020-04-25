Saturday Morning Weather

The pattern will again begin changing by Tuesday night as moist, southerly winds transport Gulf moisture north again. As an area of low pressure again moves out of the Midwest a line of showers and thunderstorms will return to Central Alabama by mid week in association with an approaching cold front. At the moment this system does not appear as strong as the Severe Weather Makers of the past two weekends. However, with dew points back in the 60-degree range there may be at least a few marginally strong storms. The system will be monitored for any potential increase in strength and the development of Severe Potential through the next several days.