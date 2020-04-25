Local officials create mobile COVID-19 testing center for residents at the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not everyone has a vehicle to drive to get tested for COVID-19, so the Christ Health Center along with Birmingham city officials, Church of the Highlands and UAB decided to bring testing to those in need.
A plexiglass wall separating patients and nurses is about more than a form of protection against COVID-19, for residents at Tom Brown Village, it’s about reassurance.
“I have on a mask. They have on a mask, but when you look into their eyes, you see relief," said Dr. Robert Record, CEO of the Christ Health Center.
On Saturday, dozens of residents had the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 at a mobile, walk-up testing site set up across the street from their community.
“It’s completely free for any resident. If you don’t have insurance, we’ll take care of it. Patients are able to safely walk up, we’re able to get them into our software so we can follow up on them, and get them tested," Dr. Record added.
“If they’re negative it’s a great sense of relief, but if they’re positive, we go one step further. At our clinic, located just down the road, we offer patients a place to come and get treatment for COVID,” said Elizabeth Fourie, Chief Operating Officer at the Christ Health Center.
Those tested will be contacted with their results within a few days.
“We’re here to find disease and prevent the spread of the disease, but more than that, we’re here to tell patients you matter, you don’t have to have a car to matter,” Dr. Record said.
The Christ Health Center will also have a mobile testing site at other Birmingham Housing Districts on Monday and Tuesday.
The Locations:
Monday 10am-2pm
Marks Village, Lewis Park
Tuesday 10am-2pm
Collgeville, Community Center Parking Lot
For more information, please call 205-848-4192
