Local firefighter and family shares COVID-19 struggle

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Michael Horsley is a local firefighter. His wife Jessica is a caregiver in the area. They’ve been on the frontlines providing care for COVID-19 patients.
They knew it was only a matter of time before they would become infected with the virus. Sure enough, it hit Jessica first earlier this month. Then weeks later, her husband got it. He was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.
"He was admitted to an ICU at a local hospital overnight. Currently they have now moved him to step down, so he is showing signs of improvement which is encouraging,” Jessica said.
The Horsley’s have experienced all the symptoms that you could possibly imagine.
"Everything hurts, you can’t breathe. It really effects everything,” Jessica said.
Right now, Jessica’s not allowed to visit her husband which is making things more difficult. She says she seems to be getting over the virus. Now she’s trying to take care of the rest of her five kids including her 12-year-old who also has coronavirus.
"Trying to quarantine the family which is not designed to be quarantined from each other…take care of ourselves as well as each other and to keep the other children from also being infected,” Jessica said.
The Horsley’s are relying heavily on their faith. One night they called a hotline for a little more divine intervention.
"It was cold that night. We opened up a window, so we could try and breathe a little easier and I called a prayer hotline and had a lady over the phone pray with us just to give us some peace of mind and come comfort because it’s really hard to find comfort when you’re going through the throes of this,” Jessica said.
Neighbors have been helping out by dropping off food and other items for the family. They are thankful for the outpouring of support and continue asking for prayers from the community.
