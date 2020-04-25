Joint Supply Coalition helping food pantries provide food to those in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Food pantries stay busy throughout the year across the country, but right now, due to the Coronavirus, the need continues to grow.
That's what inspired a group of people to create the Joint Supply Coalition.
Pastor Deric Thomas is one of many who are working together to provide free food to anyone who needs it.
“Each person, each individual, each organization has different gifts, talents and abilities to bring to the table to basically help feed Birmingham,” said Thomas.
The Joint Supply Coalition primarily provides drive-thru food pick-ups locations across the Birmingham area, but it doesn't stop there.
Liz Blanchard volunteers at the World Outreach Ministries food pantry in Jemison. They recently united the Joint Supply Coalition.
Blanchard says lately, the number of people needing food has gone up, but it was another increase that was a pleasant surprise.
“Since the COVID-19 started the last few months, we’ve had more food to give out than in previous months,” said Blanchard.
Pastor Thomas says that's the kind of spirit that's making the Joint Supply Coalition such a success.
“God has put in our hearts for this to be phase one of our efforts to feed the city of Birmingham in the months and years to come," says Thomas. "So, however long this crisis occurs, we will be here.”
Thomas says that as long as God continues to provide a way, they will continue to serve.
