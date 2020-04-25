Child advocacy center: “We are all wanting to return to some type of normal life but for many children in our community normal is something they need to be rescued from"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The director of Prescott House, a child advocacy center, says the number of reported child abuse cases are down across the state but it is not cause for celebration; in fact, Maribeth Thomas says she is more worried than ever.
“There are stories, some indescribable, being written in a home where they have no escape," Director of Prescott House Maribeth Thomas says.
It is the lack of interaction with others during Alabama’s stay at home order that makes it more difficult for officials to help children who are abused, according to Thomas.
“Children are not having access to safe adults where they can tell what’s going on,” she explains.
According to Mayor Randall Woodfin, domestic violence calls to the YWCA 24-hour crisis line have doubled in the past few weeks.
Birmingham police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office both report spikes in domestic related calls. But Thomas says children are more likely to speak up to an adult they trust so, it is going to take a community effort to help notice and report suspected abuse.
“Just being involved in children’s lives. Being aware. Paying attention. Being bold. Some reports are coming from UPS drivers, they go to drop off a package and they see a child with a black eye,” Thomas says.
Prescott House is providing telehealth mental health services during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Thomas says they are also creating programs for teachers to help them identify and report suspected child abuse once students head back to the classroom.
To report suspected child abuse, call the Department of Human Resources at (205) 423-4850.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.