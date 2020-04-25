Birmingham area lab under FDA review for rapid COVID testing authorization

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past three weeks, Proteus Genomics, a highly specialized lab in Homewood, has dedicated its efforts to become extremely proficient in its turnaround time for coronavirus testing results. Their technology is producing results within 12 to 24 hours of receiving patient samples. That is getting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s attention.
Right now, the lab is currently being reviewed under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization process. It joins a little over 100 labs around the country whose rapid testing is also being noticed by the government.
“We’re trying to do it as efficiently as possible. We’re trying to service the providers, our customers and their patients well…and we’re hoping that people see that for the future that means that we have stronger relationships with them. They know they can count on us when something like this pops up,” Ben Williams, CEO of Proteus Genomics said.
As we’ve been reporting, some people have to wait up to a week to get testing results from other labs. If the authorization process is approved, Proteus Genomics could be a lot busier. The lab already does work around the southeast.
Proteus Genomics was founded in 2015. In addition to the company’s infectious disease suite, Proteus provides cutting-edge testing in pharmacogenomics, which studies how genes affect a person’s response to medications; cancer predisposition, which examines the role genetics plays in a patient’s predisposition to cancer; and inherited diseases, determining predisposition based on genetics.
