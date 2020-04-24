UAB is losing $70 million a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is projected to lose $70 million per month under current restrictions and losses due to COVID-19.
UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany said by the end of September the hospital will have lost about $230 million. They have received about $30 million in federal stimulus money.
Ferniany said, “We’re trying to reopen the hospital as quickly and safely as possible.”
In the past several weeks UAB has cared for roughly 25% of Alabama’s COVID-19-positive in-patient population, about 185 patients.
Ferniany said when the COVID-19 crisis started the hospital made a decision to do everything they could to serve the people of Jefferson County and Alabama regardless of the cost.
Ferniany said UAB used to run on 90% occupancy, now it’s about 60%.
Here is Ferniany’s full video statement:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.