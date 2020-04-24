UAB is losing $70 million a month

By WBRC Staff | April 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 6:12 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is projected to lose $70 million per month under current restrictions and losses due to COVID-19.

UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany said by the end of September the hospital will have lost about $230 million. They have received about $30 million in federal stimulus money.

Ferniany said, “We’re trying to reopen the hospital as quickly and safely as possible.”

In the past several weeks UAB has cared for roughly 25% of Alabama’s COVID-19-positive in-patient population, about 185 patients.

Ferniany said when the COVID-19 crisis started the hospital made a decision to do everything they could to serve the people of Jefferson County and Alabama regardless of the cost.

Ferniany said UAB used to run on 90% occupancy, now it’s about 60%.

Here is Ferniany’s full video statement:

