UAB hosting virtual town hall to discuss how COVID-19 impacts woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB medical and health experts are going live on Facebook once again to talk Coronavirus.
But this time, they’re focusing on how the virus is impacting and challenging women.
This is the second virtual town hall UAB will host. The first was a few weekends ago, focusing on COVID-19’s impact on the black community. This time they’re focusing on a different sector of the population: women.
The US census reports that women hold more than 75 percent of all healthcare jobs. And UAB says women also make up a large portion of workers in restaurants, grocery stores, and also serve as care providers. That means a lot of women may not have the option to stay at home and still do their jobs, and ultimately provide for their families. So experts will be answering questions and giving helpful advice on Facebook live Saturday.
Dr. Shauntice Allen, with UAB's School of Public Health said, "Things are changing really second by second, and we just want to be able to have a space for people to hear, learn, and engage in conversation related to various populations because everyone is impacted by this."
The Facebook live will begin tomorrow afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
You can watch the Facebook live at Facebook.com/UABSchoolofPublicHealth
And you can email questions to Dr. Allen at sallen1@uab.edu.
