Small business owner explains how she’ll use BhamStrong loan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 66 small businesses in Birmingham have now been approved to receive emergency loans from BhamStrong.
And now, we’re hearing from one small business who says this loan made all the difference.
Selena Rodgers Dickerson was laid off back in 2010. She said it was tough. But then, she started her own small business called Sarcor. It’s an enterprise that provides engineering, project management and construction management.
Now, as a small business owner, she's navigating the pandemic, trying to keep her business and her employees safe.
So when she found out about the BhamStrong emergency loans, she said she knew the city of Birmingham understood the importance of preserving small businesses and supporting Birmingham workers.
The approved loans total over $1.5 million and range in amounts from $10,000 to $25,000.
Dickerson said this money will help with payroll so she can keep her for employees who are still working, since her business is deemed essential. She also said that money is going towards paying for personal protective equipment for her workers.
“It made me feel really good about doing business as an entrepreneur and taking a chance when you know that the city just got it and no one had to go and ask them. They were just like, ‘We have to do something now.’ And the city took action,” said Dickerson.
The Birmingham Business Resource Center is still looking over applications for the remaining $400,000.
