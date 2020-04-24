Mask contest calls for volunteers to help Tuscaloosa Co. first responders

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Local groups in Tuscaloosa County are putting out a call for volunteers who sew. They’re hosting a competition with the hopes of getting much needed masks out to first responders.
That’s why Everyday Rustics is teaming up with Masks for Tuscaloosa County for a friendly contest to do their best to make sure those essential workers on the front lines are protected. Every 10 masks equals one entry in a random drawing to win a brand new high quality sewing machine.
Masks being accepted for the masks competition are pockets for filtration inserts and polypropylene inner core masks. A dropbox will be at Everyday Rustics storefront. Contestants will need to leave their name and phone number with their batch of masks.
The masks will be donated to the hundreds of employees working for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department, and the dispatchers for all of Tuscaloosa County.
“We supply the sewing machine for the contest to kind of get the hype up for all of these volunteer sewers,” said Christine Grace, Everyday Rustics Owner.
“If you can sew and you have the time and you’re willing to help we’d really appreciate it, we need all the help we can get,” said Britni Hood, Administrator for Masks for Tuscaloosa County.
The contest is running until May 4th and the winner will be selected using a random drawing app and announced on the Masks for Tuscaloosa County Facebook page.
So far the group has made more than 6500 masks in the last month for first responders.
